Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Blackstone Group worth $57,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after buying an additional 7,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,126,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after acquiring an additional 97,896 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,806,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 683,752 shares of company stock worth $16,541,188. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

