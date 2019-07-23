B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 441.43 ($5.77).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BME shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 357.10 ($4.67). 1,983,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 339.17. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gilles Petit acquired 2,440 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.