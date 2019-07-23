BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.69. 9,383,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of -469.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,953,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 914,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,615,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 443,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

