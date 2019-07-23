Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.43. The company had a trading volume of 212,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.02. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

