Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $380.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.06.

BA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.07. 3,249,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

