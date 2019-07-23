Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Cap of $44,322.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $44,322.00 and $45.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 13,506,395 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

