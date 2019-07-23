Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 266,758 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

