Boltwood Capital Management Sells 372 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 5,503,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,188. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

