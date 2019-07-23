Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 4.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,654 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

