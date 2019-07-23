BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BP were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 6,508,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,481. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.