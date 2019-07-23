BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BP makes up 2.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in BP were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in BP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

