Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $199.96. 594,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $200.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

