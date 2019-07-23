Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) Head to Head Survey

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Hamilton Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 3.43 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.69 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Broadway Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hamilton Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Hamilton Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Hamilton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 6.93% 2.01% 0.23% Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68%

Summary

Broadway Financial beats Hamilton Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

