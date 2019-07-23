Brockman Mining (ASX:BCK) Trading Down 21.6%

Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK)’s share price fell 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 314,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $267.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.04.

About Brockman Mining (ASX:BCK)

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore projects in Western Australia. It also engages in the exploitation, processing, and sales of copper ore concentrates and other mineral ore products in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.