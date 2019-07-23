Brokerages Anticipate Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,330,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,624,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 69,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,444. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

