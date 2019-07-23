Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 765,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,490. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

