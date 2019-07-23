Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 765,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,490. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.