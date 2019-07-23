Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

