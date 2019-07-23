Brokerages Set $115.30 Price Target for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. ORIX’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of IX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 134.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 41,262 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 31.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

