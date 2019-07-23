BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $10,975.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.28 or 0.05981334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

