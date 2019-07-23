Bulwark (BWK) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $439,874.00 and approximately $648.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,417,951 coins and its circulating supply is 15,098,897 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

