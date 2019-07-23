C J Advisory Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 2.1% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.98. 61,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

