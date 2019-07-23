Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,928 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 5,804,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,617. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

