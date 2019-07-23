Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,394,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

