Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 3,638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$42.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288,059. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

