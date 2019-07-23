Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $276.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

