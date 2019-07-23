Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWC remained flat at $$28.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,781. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.