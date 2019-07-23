Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 837,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,868. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.45.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.