Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,888. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

