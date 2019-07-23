Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COG opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.56. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

