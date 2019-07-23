Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.81. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.76). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 85.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.93.

Camping World stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 592,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,021. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. Camping World has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 525,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,298,161.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,357,260 shares of company stock worth $16,000,647. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 37.9% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,945,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 86,554 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

