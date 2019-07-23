Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,707,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,248. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 1,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 631,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 936,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 249,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

