CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Up 44.3% This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $693,445.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

