Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

TSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. 6,564,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

