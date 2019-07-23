Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 155,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 639,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 194,756 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Comcast by 11.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 97,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 213,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 14,624,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,867,818. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.