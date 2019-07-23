Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 10,610,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.