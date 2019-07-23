Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,937,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,260,558 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 2,020,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.