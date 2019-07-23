CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

NYSE CMO opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

