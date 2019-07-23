Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,986 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

