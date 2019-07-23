Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 5,507 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

