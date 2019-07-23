Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.