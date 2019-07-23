Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

Shares of GRES stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,045. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88.

IQ Global Resources ETF Profile

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

