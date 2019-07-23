Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 7,928 Shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 601,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,692,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $136.76.

