Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $99,421.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.37 or 0.05429409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,229,488 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

