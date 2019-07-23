Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,262 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Apple by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 5,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Apple stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

