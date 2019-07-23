Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.84

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $23.44. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 13,750 shares.

CSFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

