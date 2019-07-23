CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.38. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

