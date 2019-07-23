CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 138,350 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CENTRIC HEALTH in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0307692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

