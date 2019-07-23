Ceres Power (LON:CWR) PT Raised to GBX 290

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CWR opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million and a PE ratio of -35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.68. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

