Chardan Capital Analysts Give 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) a $12.00 Price Target

Chardan Capital set a $12.00 target price on 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. 2,070,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,144. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Thomas L. James sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 113,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 59,391 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 86,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

