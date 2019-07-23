Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 8th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $163,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.94.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $407.53. 692,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

